30k children are victims of trafficking worldwide

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) urged governments at the Sixth Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour in Marrakesh to place migration and trafficking in persons at the centre of efforts to end child labour, calling for stronger data, research, and cross-border cooperation to better protect children on the move.

According to the latest available IOM data, more than 125,000 victims of trafficking have been officially identified worldwide, although the true number is believed to be significantly higher due to widespread underreporting and gaps in detection. Of those identified, close to 30,000 are children – meaning nearly 1 in 4 detected victims globally is a child.

“Millions of children on the move face heightened risks of exploitation and trafficking, yet they remain too often invisible in global policies and protection systems” said IOM Director General Amy Pope in her video message. “We must act now – across borders and across sectors – to close these alarming protection gaps and ensure that every child, everywhere, is safe.”

The conference, hosted by the Government of Morocco and the International Labour Organization from 11 to 13 February, brought together governments, UN agencies, businesses, civil society, and youth leaders to accelerate action toward eliminating child labour.

During the event, IOM underscored the importance of stronger data and research to identify risks, inform prevention efforts, and guide targeted responses. Recent evidence, including a joint IOM–Harvard study analyzing two decades of child trafficking data, highlights the complex links between child labour, migration, and trafficking in persons. The findings point to the need for closer alignment between child protection, migration, and anti-trafficking systems, as well as more coordinated action among policymakers, researchers, and practitioners.

During the “Alliance 8.7: 10 Years of Partnership and Action” session, IOM emphasized the need for coordinated, rights-based responses. As Chair of the Migration Action Group, IOM stressed that partnerships are essential to close gaps between migration, child labour, and trafficking responses, and to support countries in developing integrated approaches.

The Organization also highlighted progress under the IOM–Save the Children–UNICEF Global Programme on Protection for Migrant Children. Collaboration with governments in the East and Horn of Africa and North Africa is strengthening cross-border case management and referral systems to reduce risks faced by children along migration routes.

IOM reaffirmed its commitment to working with governments, UN partners, civil society, and youth networks to ensure that efforts to eliminate child labour include children on the move and are guided by stronger evidence, including in the lead-up to the International Migration Review Forum.

The Organization also called for sustained investment in partnerships to support policies and programmes that prevent exploitation and protect children in situations of vulnerability, as well as stronger global indicators that reflect the realities of migration and trafficking in persons.

IOM additionally presented WakaWell, a youth-designed platform that supports young people across Africa in making safe and informed migration decisions. IOM’s participation in the conference was supported through the Cooperation on Migration and Partnerships to Achieve Sustainable Solutions (COMPASS) programme, a multi-year, multi-region initiative that strengthens migration governance systems while upholding the rights of migrants.