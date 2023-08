Keshano Craigg, a 31-year-old Bus Conductor of Diamond, was arrested and charged with the theft of $6,000.00ECC in cash.

The stolen property belongs to a 31-year-old Landscaper of Arnos Vale.

Craigg is also charged with the theft of $2,000ECC in cash – the property of a 25-year-old Businessman of Kingstown Park – both of which were stolen at Arnos Vale between 1:30 pm and 8:00 pm on 25.07.23.

Craigg will appear at Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charges.

