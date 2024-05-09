On May 7th 2024, Police arrested and charged Leon Shortte, a 33 – year -old Labourer of Mesopotamia with the offence of Assault Bodily Harm.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly assaulted a 73- year- old retiree of Mesopotamia, by striking her about her body with his hands causing Actual Bodily Harm. The offence was committed on 7th March 2024 about 1:00 pm in Mesopotamia.

Shortte appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on 08.05.24 and pleaded not guilty. He was granted his own bail in the sum of $1500.00 ECC. He was ordered not to have any contact with the complainant and to report to the Mesopotamia Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court for trial on 17.May 2024.