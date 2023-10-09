The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident that resulted in the death of Kimron Goodluck, 35 years old and unemployed in Biabou, which occurred on Friday, October 6th, 2023, about 7:13 a.m. in Biabou.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Goodluck was crushed by a Freightliner truck, Registration Number TN-528, driven by Ron Williams of Edinboro.

Goodluck was pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident by the District Medical Officer (DMO).

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is encouraged to call 999/911 or the officer in charge of South Central Division at 1-784-458-4200 or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

All information received will be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF