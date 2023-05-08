35-year-old man murdered in Anguilla

In Anguilla, a 35-year-old man was slain last night.

According to a Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) statement, gunshots were fired in the Long Path neighborhood and the victim was found dead when cops arrived.

The victim’s name was not released by police, although he was from Emerald Estate in Long Path.

This is the first recorded murder in Anguilla this year.

“As we conduct our investigations, we are seeking information that will help us with this investigation.” If you can assist, please contact us at 264-497-2333/5333 or report to our confidential website: www.gov.ai/911. Furthermore, feel free to chat with any officer with whom you are comfortable. Remember, if you notice something, report it,” RAPF advised.