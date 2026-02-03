SVG: 39.5¢ of every dollar diverted to servicing debt

The most sobering revelation of the Prime Minister’s recent address in respect to the 2026 budget estimates is the massive discrepancy between the nation’s expected financial standing and its current reality.

While the administration anticipated a debt of approximately $2.6 billion, the actual figure stands at a staggering $3.5 billion.

This, Friday said, has pushed the debt-to-GDP ratio to 110%, far exceeding previous estimates of 101%.

Perhaps most alarming is the state of the national overdraft: while the legal limit for a fluctuating overdraft is $85 million, the government inherited a balance close to $200 million, accruing interest at 7% to 8%.

The gravity of this situation is best felt in the “debt service” requirement. Currently, 39.5 cents of every single tax dollar earned must be diverted immediately to servicing debt—a total of $358 million this year alone—rather than funding new social programs.

The Prime Minister characterized the previous administration’s pre-election financial management as reckless, creating a massive fiscal hurdle for the new government.

“They spent in this election year like a drunken sailor and we come into government we have to carry on the business of government. . . Servicing the debt, Madam Speaker, 39.5 out of every dollar of tax dollar that we earn goes just to pay debt.”

Key Fiscal Indicators