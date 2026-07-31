39-yro charged with wounding, burglary, theft in Kingstown spree

LABOURER CHARGED WITH WOUNDING, BURGLARY, THEFT AND DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

On July 29, 2026, police arrested and charged Lyron Prince, a 39-year-old labourer of Grieggs, with the offences of wounding, burglary, theft, and damage to property.

According to investigations, on July 15, 2026, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 56-year-old bartender of Arnos Vale by striking him about his body with a cutlass.

Additionally, on July 28, 2026, Prince entered the liquor and provision shop of, a 55-year-old self-employed of Ottley Hall, as a trespasser and stole one (1) one-litre bottle of Sunset Strong Rum valued at $57.00 ECC, five (5) packs of cigarettes valued at $25.00 ECC, one (1) black TCL cellular phone valued at $150.00 ECC, one (1) Flow SIM card valued at $30.00 ECC – the total value being $262.00 ECC and $300.00 ECC in cash – the property of the 55-year-old complainant of Ottley Hall.

Lastly, on July 28, 2026, Prince was charged without lawful excuse damaging one (1) Hasp and Staple valued at $20.00 ECC by smashing same with an unknown object – the property of the said complainant.

The offences were committed in Kingstown. Prince appeared before the Serous Offence Court on July 30, 2026, where he pleaded not guilty to the offences of theft and damage to property, he was granted composite bail in the sum of $5000.00 ECC with one surety and was ordered not to have any contact with the complainant. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for August 8, 2026. However, he pleaded guilty to the offence of wounding, where he was remanded into custody until August 3, 2026, for sentencing.