Byera Health Centre Set for Major SMART Upgrade

Residents of Byera and surrounding areas are invited to a community consultation on Monday, September 1, 2025 at 5:30 PM at the Byera Health Centre. This consultation will provide an update on the facility’s redevelopment under the OECS Regional Health Project (ORHP-SVG), funded by the World Bank.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has received US $10.5 million from the World Bank to support the OECS Regional Health Project, implemented by the Economic Planning Division, with support from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

The project, comprising four key components, aims to strengthen health facilities, enhance public health surveillance, build institutional capacity, and improve emergency response.

As part of this initiative, approximately EC $4 million will be invested in upgrading the Byera Health Centre to improve its resilience to climate-related hazards and emergencies.

The goal is to develop the facility into a SMART Health Centre that is safe, green, and resilient.

Key Project Features The upgraded Byera Health Centre will:

Be a modern, two-storey SMART facility built to withstand extreme weather

Include energy-efficient systems, rainwater harvesting, and green building materials

Feature universal access for all users, including persons with disabilities

Improve emergency preparedness, ensuring continuous operation during disasters

The upgrade will enhance healthcare delivery with a safer, more inclusive, and environmentally sustainable design.