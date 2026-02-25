4 people killed near Cuba

A maritime clash near the coast of Cuba resulted in the deaths of four individuals aboard a Florida-registered speedboat.

According to Cuban officials, the confrontation began when the vessel’s crew opened fire on border guard troops who were attempting to identify them within territorial waters.

The exchange of gunfire left six others injured and one Cuban commander wounded, prompting a high-stakes sovereignty defense response from the Cuban Ministry of the Interior.

While the injured survivors received medical care, the U.S. State Department has become the primary point of contact for inquiries regarding the incident.

This violent encounter highlights ongoing regional tensions and the strict enforcement of national boundaries at sea.

The Cuban government maintains that its actions were necessary to ensure national stability and protect its borders from foreign aggression.