4 RSVGPF NCOs master advanced drill techniques in Barbados

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) proudly announce the successful completion of an Advanced All-Arms Drill Course by four of its Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs).

From March 16th to April 29th, 2026, Sergeant Kenrick Williams and Corporal Corsilla Dougan, Enrique Munroe and Joann Jackson participated in the intensive training program facilitated by the Barbados Defense Force at the Pelican Coast Guard Base.

The course commenced daily at 7:30 a.m. and ran until 6:00 p.m., covering a wide range of specialized drill subjects, including:

• Conducting ceremonial parades

• Marking and measuring parade grounds

• Precision in drill execution and discipline

This advanced training provided the NCOs with a deeper appreciation for the art and execution of drills, enhancing their professional skills and strengthening their leadership capacity.

The program was enriched by the participation of members from the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), fostering regional collaboration and camaraderie among law enforcement and defense personnel.

The RSVGPF commends these officers for their dedication and commitment to excellence, and looks forward to the positive impact their enhanced expertise will bring to ceremonial and operational standards within the Force.