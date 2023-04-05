4 Vincy cricketers participate in Chief Secretary’s Bago T-10 Cricket Blast

Four Vincentian cricketers are currently participating in the Chief Secretary Bago T-10 cricket blast taking place in Tobago.

Rasheed Frederick, Gidron Pope, Asif Hooper, and Rayan Williams Williams will be representing the Rainforest Rangers, Pope, and the Little Tobago Islanders, while Cousin Asif Hooper will represent the Buccoo Reef Divers.

Mr. Kishore Shallow, the newly elected President of the West Indies Cricket Board, was also present and showed support to his fellow Vincentian players with their feature in the tournament.

The tournament is being played at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Tobago from April 3 through April 9.

The four teams participating in this year’s tournament are: the Fort King George Gunners, the Rainforest Rangers, the Bucoo Reef Divers, and the Little Tobago Islanders.

The Chief Secretary’s Bago T-10 Cricket Blast is hosted by the Tobago Cricket Association and sponsored by the Office of the Chief Secretary.