The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association (SVGSA) has chosen a team to represent SVG at the Antigua Open Regatta this weekend, March 25th and 26th, 2023.

The sailors below were chosen for the SVGSA Elite Training program based on how well they did at the recent National Championship.

Jamark Osbourne Laser Male National Champion – Junior Sailing Academy Bequia

Scarlet Hadley Laser Female National Champion – Vincy Sailing Club

Kai Marks-Desent Optimist Male National Champion – Vincy Sailing Club

Tegan Deane Optimist Female National Champion – Vincy Sailing Club

The SVGSA runs sailing programs throughout St Vincent and the Grenadines, the aim is to encourage sailing for Competition, Vocational training or just for fun. This competition gives our National Champions more experience and a chance to measure themselves against regional competitors.

In addition, Jamark Osbourne has been selected to represent St Vincent and the Grenadines in the upcoming Central American and Caribbean Games, June 2023, and he sees the Antigua Regatta as a key event in his training program. He hopes to raise the funds needed to be able to compete at this prestigious event and in preparation he is not only clocking up the hours on the water, he is working with Sports Psychologist Sorenya Miller, and is training at the United Fitness gym in Bequia, supported by his coach Fritz Lesley, Head Coach of Junior Sailing Academy Bequia.

Kelly Glass – VP St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association – “The SVGSA is constantly searching for young Sailing talent to enter the elite coaching program. For our current Elite sailors this competition is the next stage in their development.”