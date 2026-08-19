40 young minds gather for Forestry Services summer programme

On Monday August 17, 2026, over forty (40) students attended the official launch of the Forestry Services 2026 Summer Programme. The event was held at the Marriaqua Civic Centre.

The Summer program is sponsored by CANARI and will extend over the period of one week.

According to Environmental Education Officer within the Forestry Services, Felicia Baptiste, the theme of the summer programme is “Shaping Young Minds for a sustainable tomorrow”.

She said that the programme will include a field day to the Montreal watershed in collaboration with CWSA after which, participants will create modules of the watershed.

These modules will be judged and the programme will culminate in a prize giving and award ceremony on Friday August 21, 2026