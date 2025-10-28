$400,000 fertilizer subsidy for farming sectors

The farmers and fishers of St Vincent are being accorded an especial benefit.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says the already subsidised fertiliser sold at the Input Warehouse will be further reduced in price by one-half.

He says this will be accorded to farmers provided that the purchases are made by the farmers between October 31st and January 30th, 2026, a three-month window.

Up to 8,000 sacks of the half-priced fertilizer will be made available, subject to the usual controls.

This is estimated to cost the public purse $400,000. Fresh assistance of $5 million will additionally be made for loans to farmers.

The programme of assisting fisherfolk with acquiring boats and equipment will be ramped up.

A further $5 million is to be put to this venture from January 2026.