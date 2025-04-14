41-year-old Woman in Tobago dies after drinking moringa tea

TOBAGO police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old woman after she consumed a cup of tea on Friday. Police told the Express that officers responded to a report at Top Hill, Mason Hall, where they met and interviewed a 36-year-old male friend of Iyana Castanada.

The friend told police that around 11.30 p.m. on Friday, Castanada complained of belly pains after consuming a cup of moringa tea. She collapsed and died shortly after.

However, a woman close to Castanada related another version of the incident. She said Castanada, who was having a lime, cooked all day and went straight to bathe afterwards in an outside pool without first cooling off her body.

She died shortly after complaining of feeling unwell. ‘Probably she may have been given tea to help with her shivering and yes, she loved moringa tea,’ the woman stated. A District Medical Officer (DMO) visited the scene and ordered the body removed to the Scarborough Mortuary at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

An autopsy is to be performed to determine the cause of death.