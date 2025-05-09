42-yro Arrested for Theft of Sisi Salted Peanuts

DOMESTIC CHARGED WITH THEFT

On May 6, 2025, police arrested and charged Camille Archibald, a 42-year-old Domestic of Campden Park, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly stole sixteen (16) bottles of Sisi Salted Peanuts valued at $176.00 ECC, five (5) Blue Bar laundry soaps valued at $8.00 ECC, 2.25 lbs of mature sweet potatoes valued at $11.81 ECC, and 0.82 lbs of mature tannia valued at $4.51 ECC – total value $200.32 ECC – the property of Massy Store, Kingstown.

The offence was committed at about 12:09 p.m. in Kingstown.

Archibald appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on May 7,2025, and guilty to the charge. She was remanded in custody until May 14, 2025, for sentencing.