42-yro man charged after kissing, groping nurse

TRUCK OPERATOR CHARGED WITH INDECENT ASSAULT

On July 29, 2026, police arrested and charged Levi Nanton, a 42-year-old truck operator of San Souci, with the offence of indecent assault.

Investigations revealed, that on June 10, 2026, the accused indecently assaulted a 35-year-old Staff Nurse of Diamonds Village by kissing her on her right cheek and touching her on her left breast.

The offence was committed in San Souci. Nanton appeared before the Colonaire Magistrate Court on July 30, 2026, where he pleaded not guilty.

The conditions of his station bail continue. The matter was adjourned to August 20, 2026.