45 years of service celebrated by Lions Club South St Vincent

07On Monday, October 9th 2023, the Lions Club St Vincent South celebrated 45 years of service with a charter night cocktail at Myah’s Suites in Diamond.

The event began at 8 p.m. and also celebrated the work and dedication to Lionism of five (5) senior Lions who were recognized for their service to the club over the years.

Awards were presented to Lions Cornelia Moses, who is currently serving as Zone Chair; Isaac Solomon MJF;JF; Junior Bacchus PMJF; and Lion Paul McLeish, who received a special award as a charter member of the club since its inception.

The presidents of the Lions Club of Kingstown SVG and the Leo Club of Kingstown were also in attendance.