(IAEA) conference hosted by CXC to be held in Jamaica

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) will host the 48th International Association for Educational Assessment (IAEA) Annual Conference at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica from 24 – 29 September 2023.

Under the theme, “Digitalising Assessments and Credentials”, the conference will focus on exploring ongoing and recent developments in educational assessment and provide delegates with an opportunity share their knowledge, philosophies, strategies, research and practices.

The 48th IAEA Annual conference in collaboration with CXC® promises to be a comprehensive event, offering a range of activities for delegates. In addition to inception workshops, where participants can delve into selected themes and keynote addresses, there will be symposiums and open paper and poster presentations from educators representing various countries.

This diverse group of presenters and delegates from across the globe including: Azerbaijan, Ghana, Iran, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, the Netherlands, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, the United States, Zambia and Zimbabwe, will have the opportunity to interact with esteemed conference sponsors such as Stephen Austin, Vretta, Hodder Education, ETS, RM® and AQA who will contribute their knowledge and insights to the conference, thus providing an enriching experience for all attendees.

The deadline for registration is on Friday, 22 September 2023. Details of the event can be found at the Conference website: https://iaea2023.org