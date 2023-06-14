49-year-old Vincentian woman charged with murder of her children in UK

A Vincentian woman in the UK has been charged with murder after two of her children were killed in Stoke-on-Trent. She was also charged with attempted murder of her husband.

Veronique John, 49, of Stoke-on-Trent, is facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Stoke-on-Trent police announced on Facebook that the lady was charged after Ethan and Elizabeth John (11 and 7) died at a property in Flax Street and a man was stabbed in Campbell Street on Sunday (11 June).

In due course, an inquest will be held to determine the cause of death of both children.

She is scheduled to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre tomorrow (Thursday, June 15).