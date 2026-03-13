4th Garifuna Heritage Rite of Passage Pilgrimage

The 4th Annual Garifuna Heritage Rite of Passage Pilgrimage

The Diaspora Affairs Department in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has organised the 4th Annual Garifuna Heritage Rite of Passage and Pilgrimage.

This significant cultural event welcomed more than 150 international visitors to honor their ancestral roots during the country’s National Heroes’ Month.

High-ranking government officials greeted the delegation, highlighting the state’s commitment to fostering deep cultural connections with the global Garifuna community.

The multi-day itinerary featured an international conference, traditional ritual ceremonies, and official receptions hosted by the Prime Minister.

By facilitating these various observances, the organizers aim to unify the Garifuna diaspora and preserve their unique historical identity.

These efforts ensure that shared heritage and traditions remain vibrant for future generations.