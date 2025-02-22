Grenada’s 50th anniversary banknote is legal tender in ECCU Nations

ECCB Advises That Commemorative Grenada 50-Dollar Banknote is Legal Tender

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is advising that the Grenada 50-dollar banknote is legal tender and can be used for any standard and over-the-counter business transaction across the Eastern Caribbean currency Union (ECCU).

The ECCB collaborated with the Government of Grenada to issue the banknote, in July 2024, to commemorate Grenada’s 50th Independence anniversary.

While the note was issued exclusively in Grenada, it can be used in any of the eight ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Grenada 50-dollar banknote is printed on polymer and is the same size and includes similar security features as the current banknotes in circulation. The note depicts portraits of former Prime Ministers Sir Eric Matthew Gairy and Maurice Bishop and pays homage to their pivotal roles in Grenada’s history.

This banknote also narrates Grenada’s story through its influential figures, culture, and landmarks.