Bag of cocaine washes up near mystery Trinidad shipwreck

Cocaine valued at over half a million dollars has been found washed ashore at Cove Estate, Tobago.

Reports indicate that around 2:40 pm, on Sunday 18th February, 2024, a black plastic bag containing a white substance resembling cocaine was found along the shoreline.

The drug weighs approximately 1.109 kilogrammes and has an estimated street value of TT$515,285.76.

Officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force and Special Intelligence Unit are investigating.

Meanwhile, Northern Division Task Force South officers along with Emergency Response Patrol officers conducted an exercise between 5 pm and 9 pm, on Sunday 18th February, 2024 in the Carapo district.

During the exercise, officers proceeded to a bushy area at Unity Lane, where they conducted an extensive search which resulted in the discovery of three police operational jackets, three pairs of black tactical pants, one police cap, one police beret, one police reflective vest, one camouflage jacket and one pair of camouflage pants.

Source : TTPS