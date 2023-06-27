51-yro farmer charged with Theft, Assault ,Criminal Trespass, Damage to Property

On 24.06.23, Police arrested and charged Deston Pope, 51 year old Farmer of New Grounds with Theft, Assault Bodily Harm, Criminal Trespass, and Damage to Property.

Pope is accused of stealing one (1) silver metal Air Gun valued at $175.00ECC – the property of a 63-year-old Auto repairman of New Grounds.

He is also accused of trespassing upon the property of the Auto repairman and causing him Actual Bodily Harm by striking him on his right foot with a piece of concrete blocks.

Additionally, he was charged for without lawful excuse, he damaged two (2) 6” concrete blocks valued at $6.00ECC by smashing same on the ground – the property of the 63-year-old of New Grounds. The incident occurred at New Grounds at about 6:30 am on 11.04.23.

Pope will appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.