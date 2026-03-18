6 schools to battle for crown in KCCU quiz finals

Six Schools have advanced to the final round of the Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union’s (KCCU) Annual Quiz Competition.

The competition culminated with the schools having advanced through three rigorous rounds of academic challenges.

The finalists are the Bequia Seventh-day Adventist School, Kingstown Preparatory School, Lowmans Windward Anglican School, New Grounds Primary School, Richland Park Government School and the St. Mary’s Roman Catholic School.

The Final Round of its Annual School Quiz Competition was held earlier today March 18, 2026, at the NIS Conference Room.

Chairperson of KCCU’s Education Committee, Joslyn Caigg, said the competition commenced on February 20, 2026, with 38 registered schools. These schools were divided into seven groups, from which ten advanced to the semi-final stage. Ultimately, six schools earned their place in the finals.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Noreen Ferguson expressed sincere appreciation to KCCU for its continued investment in education and youth development.

She emphasized the importance of such initiatives in providing students with opportunities to demonstrate their academic abilities beyond the classroom, including critical thinking, teamwork, and performing under pressure.

Ferguson further noted that the event represents more than just a competition, stating that it celebrates discipline, determination, and the pursuit of excellence. She extended heartfelt congratulations to all participating students for their commendable efforts.

The KCCU Annual School Quiz Competition continues to play a vital role in fostering academic excellence and empowering the nation’s youth.