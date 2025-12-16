Blue Marlins had record breaking Trinidad meet

A six-member contingent of the Blue Marlins Swim Club participated in the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad & Tobago (ASATT) Invitational, held from 11th to 14th December 2025, at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva.

The swim meet was a long course meet, which means that competition was held in a 50m pool. The team comprised:

Raya Adams – Girls 8 and under

Zane Dabriel – Boys 8 and under

Zoey May – Girls 9-10

Belle Adams – Girls 11-12

Caghry Williams – Boys 11 -12

Hazen Da Briel- Boys 15 – 17

The team, though small, finished 13th overall out of a total of 47 teams. The swimmers also had exceptional individual performances.

Hazen broke the SVG National Long Course Record in the Male 15-16 200m Individual Medley, in a time of 2 minutes 24.30 seconds, smashing a record that he set in May of this year, in Barbados. He finished 3rd in the boys 15-17 200m backstroke, which earned him a bronze medal and had a total of 10 personal best times out of a possible 12.

Belle broke her own SVG National Long Course record as well, in the girls 11-12 age group, which she set in May 2024 in Barbados in the 400m Individual Medley, in a time of 6 minutes 32.63 seconds. She also won 3 bronze medals: 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle, and finished with 4 personal best times.

Zane broke his brother Hazen’s Male 8 and under backstroke National Record which was set in May of 2018 in Barbados. He won a bronze medal in the boys 8 and under 50m breaststroke and had an overall great swim meet with personal best times in all 5 swims.

Williams secured 2 silver medals (100m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke) and 1 bronze medal in the 50m breaststroke and had 9 personal best times out of a possible 11.

May had an excellent showing, with personal best times in the 7 events in which she participated.

Raya also had a great weekend of competition, finishing with impressive personal best times in all 6 of her events.

The team was accompanied by Team Manager, Marcus Da Briel and Chaperone, Bettie Jn Baptiste-Adams.

Head Coach of the Blue Marlins Swim Club, Tamarah St. Hilaire, said that she is beyond impressed with the team’s performance. She sees their continued growth in the sport with each competition and knows that they will continue to make SVG proud. She also thanked the parents who volunteered their services to take on leadership roles in her absence and Coaches Kyle Dougan and Anwar Medjehed for seeing to their coaching needs.