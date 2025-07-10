6 Vincentians have benefited from EB John memorial bursary

EB JOHN SCHOLARSHIP IN THIRD YEAR

Six Vincentians have benefited so far from the Evans Bernard John Memorial Bursary, including two, who were awarded on Friday July 4th, 2025 at the UWI Global Campus in Kingstown.

Speaking at the award ceremony, President of the Toronto SVG Support Group, Sandra Bobb said this is the third year of awarding students and the support group is happy to partner with the UWI to preserve the legacy of Mr. John.

Marissa Morgan, one of two recipients of the EB John Memorial Bursary this year, expressed her heartfelt thanks and said the students are touched to receive the award that reflects the very values that they are being trained to uphold.

The awardees will pursue the Public Relations Management program which consists of three modules: Managing Public Relations Communication, Strategic Public Relations for a Changing World and Media Relations and Social Networking.