60 Pedigree Piglets Arrive in SVG to Boost Livestock Industry

The Livestock component of the UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project reached another significant milestone on Friday 21st February, 2025, when a total of sixty (60) pedigree piglets arrived at Argyle International Airport from the United States of America (USA).

These piglets, which will be housed at the Rabacca Livestock Station for breeding, represent three (3) breeds: the Large White, Duroc and Landrace.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, highlighted the growing interest among young people in pig farming and expressed optimism that this latest shipment will enhance production and productivity within the sector.

Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer and Technical Focal Point for the UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project, Mr. Colville King, indicated that when matured, the pigs will be bred, and offsprings will distributed to farmers for further breeding, thus ensuring a steady supply of quality breeding stock. He said that semen from the boars will be used to support artificial insemination programme.

Procurement Officer for the UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project, Ms. Cassia Toby, expressed her elation for the fact that the importation of all animals was completed within the project’s deadline, despite some logistical challenges.

The UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project is being implemented by the Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, with technical support and coordination by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour. It is being financed through a loan from the World Bank.