60 students gain Caribbean coaching certification in sport sciences

SVG Community College Boosts Athletics with Certified Coaching Graduates

Nearly sixty students at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College recently reached a professional landmark by earning their Level One Caribbean Coaching Certification.

This specialized training was integrated into their Sport Sciences degree program to ensure that graduates possess practical, industry-recognized credentials.

By collaborating with the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees, the college aims to bolster the quality and sustainability of regional athletics.

Local sporting leaders officially presented the awards, highlighting the importance of preparing youth for professional coaching roles.

This initiative reflects a broader commitment to enhancing the sporting infrastructure throughout the Caribbean through academic and technical excellence.