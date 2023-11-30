61yro Pennsylvania man dies while snorkelling in Abaco, Bahamas

US tourist dies while snorkelling in Abaco

A visitor from the United States died while snorkelling in the Bahamas.

According to a police statement, the 61-year-old man from Warminster, Pennsylvania, was snorkelling in the waters of Castaway Cay, Abaco, when he had breathing problems.

“Despite the efforts of the lifeguards and the administration of CPR, he remained unresponsive.” The man was eventually returned to the cruise ship, where the ship’s Doctor examined him and pronounced him dead, according to authorities.

“An autopsy will be required to determine the precise cause of death.” “Investigations are currently being conducted.”

This is the fourth cruise ship guest to perish unexpectedly in Bahamas seas this month.