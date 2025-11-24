67yro business woman charged with handling stolen goods

Business Woman Charged with Handling Stolen Goods

On November 22, 2025, police arrested and charged Jemma Wickham, a 67-year-old Business woman of Ottley Hall, with the offence of Handling Stolen Goods

According to investigations the accused knowing or believing one (1) black and white cow to be stolen, dishonestly received same for her own benefit.

The offence was committed at Maroon Hill on November 17, 2025. Wickham appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on November 24, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The conditions of her station bail continues and the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court for January 23, 2026.