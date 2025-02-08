Strong 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Cayman Islands; Tsunami Advisory Issued

A very strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M7.6 hit the Cayman Islands region at 23:23 UTC on February 8, 2025. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.

67 000 people are estimated to have felt light shaking.

Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters (M7.6), hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 1 000 km (620 miles) of the earthquake epicenter, NWS PTWC said.

This includes the coasts of the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Cuba, Mexico, Honduras, the Bahamas, San Andrés Providencia, Belize, Haiti, Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua, and Guatemala.

Estimated times of arrival:

Location Region Coordinates ETA (UTC) Cayman Brac Cayman Islands 19.7N 79.9W 23:52 02/08 Grand Cayman Cayman Islands 19.3N 81.3W 23:58 02/08 Montego Bay Jamaica 18.5N 77.9W 00:03 02/09 Cienfuegos Cuba 22.0N 80.5W 00:11 02/09 Santiago D Cuba Cuba 19.9N 75.8W 00:18 02/09 Cozumel Mexico 20.5N 87.0W 00:19 02/09 Puerto Cortes Honduras 15.9N 88.0W 00:21 02/09 Trujillo Honduras 15.9N 86.0W 00:40 02/09 Kingston Jamaica 17.9N 76.9W 00:42 02/09 Baracoa Cuba 20.4N 74.5W 00:48 02/09 Great Inagua Bahamas 20.9N 73.7W 00:49 02/09 La Habana Cuba 23.2N 82.4W 00:58 02/09 San Andres San Andres Provi 13.4N 81.4W 01:07 02/09 Belize City Belize 17.5N 88.2W 01:08 02/09 Providencia San Andres Provi 12.6N 81.7W 01:14 02/09 Long Island Bahamas 23.3N 75.1W 01:21 02/09 Jeremie Haiti 18.6N 74.1W 01:26 02/09 Exuma Bahamas 23.6N 75.9W 01:37 02/09 Puerto Limon Costa Rica 10.0N 83.0W 01:53 02/09 Gibara Cuba 21.1N 76.1W 01:55 02/09 Andros Island Bahamas 25.0N 77.9W 02:03 02/09 Bimini Bahamas 25.8N 79.3W 02:17 02/09 Nassau Bahamas 25.1N 77.4W 02:20 02/09 Colon Panama 9.4N 79.9W 02:25 02/09 Bocas Del Toro Panama 9.4N 82.2W 02:30 02/09 Punta Gorda Nicaragua 11.4N 83.8W 02:36 02/09 Santa Cruz D Sur Cuba 20.7N 78.0W 02:43 02/09 Nueva Gerona Cuba 21.9N 82.8W 03:13 02/09 Puerto Barrios Guatemala 15.7N 88.6W 03:27 02/09 Progreso Mexico 21.3N 89.7W 04:22 02/09 Puerto Cabezas Nicaragua 14.0N 83.4W 05:51 02/09 Campeche Mexico 19.9N 90.5W 06:05 02/09

The PTWC advised government agencies responsible for threatened coastal areas to take immediate action to inform and instruct populations at risk. These actions should be based on their own evaluation of the situation, established procedures, and the assessed level of threat. Authorities should ensure timely communication and provide clear directives to mitigate potential impacts.

Individuals in threatened coastal areas should remain alert for updates and follow instructions issued by national and local authorities. It is essential to stay informed through official channels and take precautionary measures as advised. Evacuation orders, if given, should be followed promptly to ensure personal safety.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are mud wall and informal (metal, timber, GI etc.) construction.