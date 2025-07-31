When you want custom printed t-shirts, choosing the right one matters. The quality of the shirt affects how your design looks and how comfortable it feels.

In this guide, you’ll find seven of the best quality printed t-shirts to help you pick the perfect one for your needs. Whether you want something soft, durable, or eco-friendly, this list covers different styles and fabrics to match your project.

7 Best Quality Printed T-Shirts for Custom

1. Unisex Staple T-Shirt | Bella + Canvas 3001

A soft, fitted t-shirt that works well for most people, making it a great choice for print on demand products. Ideal if you want something better than basic but still casual.

Size Range: XS – 5XL

Color Style: Over 60 colors, including trendy and classic shades

Material: 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton or cotton/poly blend

Features:

Soft and medium-weight

Fits close to the body

Lots of color options

High-quality feel for everyday use

Customization: DTG printing, embroidery, inside/outside label printing

Best Use: Custom brand t-shirts, fashion drops, gifts

2. Unisex Basic Softstyle T-Shirt | Gildan 64000

A budget-friendly, soft shirt that looks simple and works well for large orders.

Size Range: S – 3XL

Color Style: Around 16 classic and bold colors

Material: 100% ring-spun cotton or cotton/poly blend

Features:

Light and soft feel

Durable over time

Budget-friendly

Popular for bulk printing

Customization: DTG printing, embroidery, inside/outside label options

Best Use: School shirts, giveaways, company uniforms



Custom Printed on Demand Gildan 5000 Unisex T-shirt Double Sided Customized Services – Men’s Clothing

3. Unisex Organic Cotton T-Shirt | Stanley/Stella STTU169

Perfect for eco-conscious projects. Soft, strong, and made without harsh chemicals.

Size Range: S – 5XL

Color Style: 15 earth-tone and pastel colors

Material: 100% organic ring-spun cotton

Features:

PETA-Approved Vegan

OEKO-TEX certified

Regular fit

Eco-conscious production

Customization: DTG printing, embroidery, branded labels

Best Use: Eco-friendly brands, conscious lifestyle stores

4. Classic Unisex T-Shirt | Next Level 3600

Smooth-feeling tee that fits well without being tight. Great for brands needing a classic yet premium base.

Size Range: XS – 4XL

Color Style: Around 30 soft and rich tones

Material: 100% combed ring-spun cotton

Features:

Soft and lightweight

True to size

Flat clean print surface

Works for casual and stylish designs

Customization: DTG printing, embroidery, inside label printing

Best Use: Clothing lines, artist merch, casual wear

5. Premium Cotton T-Shirt | AS Colour 5001

Thicker and more structured than basic tees. Designed to last and provide a solid look.

Size Range: XS – 3XL

Color Style: Solid, muted colors with some bright options

Material: 100% combed cotton

Features:

Heavyweight feel

Holds shape after many washes

Ideal for premium products

Strong seams and neck ribbing

Customization: DTG printing, screen printing, embroidery

Best Use: Boutique brands, durable fashion items

Custom Gildan 5000 Unisex Cotton Tee Customized Services – Print on Demand Fulfillment

6. Unisex Jersey Short Sleeve Tee | Bella + Canvas 3001CVC

Similar to Bella + Canvas 3001 but with a heathered blend for texture. Soft and breathable.

Size Range: XS – 4XL

Color Style: Heather tones in muted and natural colors

Material: 52% combed cotton / 48% polyester

Features:

Heathered texture

Light, soft and smooth

Great for vintage or faded prints

Modern casual look

Customization: DTG printing, embroidery, custom labels

Best Use: Lifestyle brands, Etsy shops, relaxed casual lines

7. Heavyweight Unisex T-Shirt | Comfort Colors 1717

Thicker vintage-style tee with a soft, washed look. Relaxed and roomy for comfort lovers.

Size Range: S – 3XL

Color Style: Garment-dyed pastels and vintage shades

Material: 100% ring-spun cotton

Features:

Washed, broken-in feel

Vintage tones

Relaxed fit

Slightly heavier weight

Customization: DTG printing, embroidery

Best Use: Retro brands, comfort-focused apparel, creative stores

Tips for Choosing Custom Printed T-Shirts

1. Know Your Purpose

Think about why you need the shirts. Is it for a business, event, or brand? A shirt for a company uniform may need to last longer than one for a one-time event.

Pick your style based on how and where it will be used. Also, consider how often people will wear the shirts to choose the right quality and durability.

2. Pick the Right Fabric

Cotton feels soft and is good for most uses. Blends are lighter and stretch more. Heavier shirts feel stronger, but can be warm. Choose what feels best for your use.

Always check if it’s pre-shrunk to avoid surprises after washing. Fabric care instructions are also important to keep your shirts looking good longer.

3. Check the Fit

Some shirts fit tight, others are loose. Unisex styles work for most people. If your group has many sizes, go with a relaxed or regular fit.

Look at the size chart before ordering to avoid returns or unhappy wearers. It helps to get a sample or try on the shirt before buying in bulk.

4. Think About Color

Light shirts show bright prints well. Dark shirts need white ink underneath, which may cost more. Also, check how many colors your design has. Some shirt colors work better with certain logos.

Make sure your shirt and print don’t clash. Keep in mind how colors will look under different lighting conditions too.

5. Choose the Right Print Method

DTG printing works best for detailed, colorful designs. Screen printing is better for simple, large orders. Embroidery adds texture but costs more.

Pick the method that fits your budget, design, and the shirt you’re using. Also, check the print’s durability and feel on the fabric before deciding.

6. Look for Size Range

If you’re printing shirts for a group, size range matters. Not all brands offer extended sizes. Make sure the shirt comes in all the sizes you need before you decide.

This helps avoid problems when placing your full order. Remember to order extra shirts in popular sizes to avoid shortages.

7. Think About Branding

If this is for your business, you may want to add custom labels or sleeve prints. Inside labels can show your logo or sizing info.

These extras make the shirt feel more polished and help people remember your brand longer. Branded details can also improve customer loyalty and perceived value.

Conclusion

Finding the perfect T-shirt for your custom design is essential to ensure both comfort and durability. Each of the seven options presented offers unique qualities in fabric, fit, and color, allowing you to match your specific needs.

By considering who will wear the shirt, how it will be printed, and where it will be used, you can select a high-quality shirt that truly complements your design and purpose.