Measures against viral respiratory infections

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is advising the public to take all necessary precautionary measures to protect themselves and their family members against viral respiratory infections, including the flu, common cold, and the various subtypes of influenza

The Epidemiology Unit has also reported seven cases of influenza A (H3N2) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2025. Two imported cases were identified in January 2025 and five confirm cases among locals, ages 2-33 years, with no known travel history in November 2025. These cases bring the total number of influenza cases to 117 including all sub-types.

As the nation prepares for the upcoming General Elections and the Christmas Season, two of the most festive and socially active periods of the year, the Ministry is urging the public to remain vigilant.

This time of year, typically involves increased gatherings, travel, shopping, Nine Mornings activities, and close interpersonal interactions, all of which elevate the risk of spreading viral infections from person to person.

While celebrations are important to our culture and community life, the Ministry reminds everyone that simple prevention practices can significantly reduce the spread of infections and help protect families and communities.

The Ministry Encourages All To:

Wear a Face Mask properly in crowded or enclosed spaces if you have flu-like symptoms or are around persons who have those symptoms. Practice Proper Hand Hygiene, especially when interacting with children, pregnant women, the elderly, and persons who are differently abled. Wash Hands Frequently with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds. In the absence of soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Cover Your Coughs and Sneezes at all times. Stay Home if You Are Sick. Avoid Gatherings if you have fever, cough, sore throat, or other flu-like symptoms. Seek Medical Advice Early if symptoms worsen or do not improve.

Clean and Disinfect Frequently Touched Surfaces at home and in the workplace.

The Ministry emphasizes that keeping viral infections low during the holiday season requires a collective effort. By practicing these simple, everyday precautions, Vincentians can help protect vulnerable individuals and ensure a healthier and more enjoyable Christmas for all.

The Ministry also takes this opportunity to advise the public that no cases of Leptospirosis were reported for the period October 10th – November 10th. However, the Ministry continues to encourage the safe disposal of garbage and other measures to reduce the rodent population.