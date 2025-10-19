Medal hopes high as SVG Archery team heads to regional event

(7) Archers to represent SVG at 2025 Caribbean development championships

The National Archery Team will be traveling to Trinidad & Tobago from October 22 – 27, 2025 to compete at the 2025 WAA Caribbean Development Championships. The team delegation comprises of seven (7) archers and one (1) coach.

The archers (listed below) will compete in four (4) different Disciplines:

Recurve Development Senior Men (RDM): Rayon Clarke & Ian Gibson

Recurve Development Senior Women (RDW): Karen Palmer, Richol Richards, Marese Burgin

Recurve Development Under-18 Women (RDU18W): Divya Jiandani

Recurve Beginner Under-18 Men (RBU18M): Dimetre Hadley

Archers will have the opportunity to compete in the individual category, as well as Doubles Team and Mixed Team categories. Over 260 archers from 11 nations will be competing in various disciplines for the chance to medal at this premier event in our region.

The local archery association wishes to thank all the supporters, donors and well-wishers that helped make this trip possible. The team looks forward to competing at the highest level and representing our nation with honour and pride.