7 Vincentian films to be showcased at CARIFESTA XV

History is in the making! For the first time, a powerful slate of Vincentian films will be showcased at the prestigious CARIFESTA XV Film Festival, set to take place in Barbados, August 25–29, 2025.

This milestone signaled the unstoppable rise of Vincentian cinema, with local filmmakers bringing the heart, soul, and resilience of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to audiences across the Caribbean and beyond.

Official Selections:

Madulu, The Seaman – Akley Olton

Sugar Lands – Akley Olton

Cartman – Grace Peters

Fire & Smoke: The 2021 Eruption – Colin Browne

Grassman III – Vonnie Roudette

I Am Garifuna – Dante Ollivierre

Views From the Middle – Aiko Roudette

The Stories That Inspire:

From the magical realism of Madulu, The Seaman to the historical reckoning of Sugar Lands, from the humor and community spirit of Cartman to the resilience captured in Grassman III and I Am Garifuna—these films embody Vincentian voices, histories, and imaginations. Collectively, they offer a powerful testament to the creativity of our nation.

“This is a moment of pride for all of us,” said filmmaker Akley Olton. “Every frame, every story, every voice reflects who we are. The world is watching—and they are finally seeing Vincentian cinema shine.”

A Cultural Milestone

This selection is not just about participation—it is about Vincentian representation on the largest cultural stage in the Caribbean. The inclusion of these films positions Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as an emerging force in regional and global cinema.