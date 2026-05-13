7-yro Trini-American accepted into prestigious U.S mensa society

Seven-year-old Jadon Prieto of Henry County, Georgia, near Atlanta, is proving that high achievement and humble character can go hand in hand.

The first-grade student at Georgia Cyber Academy, an online public charter school, was recently accepted into American Mensa, the American chapter of the world’s oldest high IQ society, after demonstrating exceptional academic ability. He was also recently accepted into the gifted program at his school.

According to his mother, Jadon began reading at just two years old and quickly demonstrated exceptional math abilities as well. By the age of five, he was found to be functioning in the greater than 99th percentile cognitively. His parents say that while Jadon has unique needs that require thoughtful educational support, the traditional public school system did not provide the level of support he needed to fully thrive. Since enrolling at Georgia Cyber Academy, however, they say he has flourished academically and personally, earning recognition not only for academic excellence, but also for character traits such as humility and honor.

Jadon scored in the 99th percentile in both quantitative and nonverbal areas of the Cognitive Abilities Test, placing him among the top young learners in his age group. Yet despite his impressive accomplishments, his family says he is still very much a typical seven-year-old boy. He enjoys building with Legos, watching Ada Twist, Scientist, SciShow Kids, and Sonic the Hedgehog, and spending time with family and friends. He also loves soca music, especially artists like Super Blue, Machel Montano and Kes The Band, and enjoys Trinbagonian foods such as pelau, roti, and callaloo.

Outside of academics, Jadon stays active through taekwondo and swimming. He describes himself as “polite, intelligent, respectful, and confident,” qualities his family says are just as important as academic success.

Jadon is the son of Drs. Leon Prieto and Simone Phipps-Prieto, business management professors at Clayton State University and Middle Georgia State University, respectively, who are originally from Trinidad and Tobago. He is also a proud big brother to his younger brother, Levi.

Looking ahead, Jadon already has big dreams for the future. He hopes to one day become a pediatrician because, as he puts it, “I want to help children.”

For his family, Jadon’s recent accomplishments are certainly proud milestones, but they believe his kindness, humility, and desire to help others are what truly make him special.