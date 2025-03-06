70% of Hospitals are Unprepared for Chemical and Biological Emergencies

What is the Process of Decontamination After an Accident?

Less than 30% of hospitals across the country have decontamination facilities. With chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) evolving as a security threat across the globe, the NHS has emphasised the importance of hospitals being prepared.

Although CBRN incidents are rare in England, the UK Health Security Agency ( UKHSA ) have warned the risk is thought to be growing due to new technology and potential terrorist threats.

Further research , with emergency department staff at two acute hospitals in England, found inconsistencies in responsibilities and procedures related to CBRN incidents. NHS England highlighted the importance of the Emergency Preparedness, Resilience and Response (EPRR) programme to make sure they are equipped to manage incidents if one occurs.

If an incident were to happen, a structured protocol for effective decontamination will protect the public and prevent secondary exposure. The structure is:

Initial Triage – Affected people are assessed, prioritised, and directed to decontamination areas, preventing spread of hazardous substances. Disrobing – Removing clothes eliminates a significant percentage of contamination, and the contaminated person would have a thorough wash with water and specialist decontaminants. Technical Decontamination – Hospitals and emergency responders utilise decontamination showers and specialist solutions to neutralise hazardous agents. Proper drainage and containment of runoff goes into a chemical storage tank which prevents environmental contamination. Treatment – Following decontamination, those affected receive medical evaluation and treatment for potential exposure effects and wounds. Equipment and Facility – All exposed surfaces, materials, and medical equipment undergo rigorous decontamination to ensure operational safety.

A spokesperson from Niplast said: “The lack of facilities across hospitals indicates the need for improved infrastructure and investment in training. By providing a high-capacity storage system, we strengthen the UK’s ability to respond effectively to CBRN incidents.”