71-yro businessman charged in shooting of Asbert Williams

BUSINESSMAN CHARGED WITH WOUNDING

On July 29, 2026, police arrested and charged Oscar McDowall, a 71-year-old businessman of Queen’s Drive, with the offence of wounding.

Investigations revealed, that on July 28, 2026, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded 48-year-old Asbert Williams of Villa by shooting him in his abdomen with a firearm.

The offence was committed in Fountain. McDowall appeared before the Serious Offence Court on July 30, 2026. He was not allowed to plea as the matter was indictable.

He was granted bail in the sum of $15,000.00 ECC with one surety and was ordered not to have any contact with the complainant, he was also ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Wednesday between 8:00am to 8:00pm.

The matter was adjourned to August 8, 2026.