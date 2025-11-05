72yro man dies in house fire in Campden Park

POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL HOUSE FIRE IN MAHAUT

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal house fire that occurred in the community of Mahaut,Campden Park, on the night of Monday, November 3, 2025.

According to preliminary reports, police received information about a house fire in the area at

approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers observed a flat concrete structure engulfed in flames.

The RSVGPF Fire Brigade responded and successfully extinguished the blaze.

A subsequent search of the premises revealed the body of Mr. Kelvin Murray, 72 years old, of Mahaut.

The District Medical Officer pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigations into the cause and circumstances of the fire are ongoing.

The RSVGPF extends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.