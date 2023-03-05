73 year old man from Portugal disappears on Martinique

Jean, a 73-year-old man from Portugal, got lost in the parking lot at Anse Dufour in Anses d’Arlet late yesterday afternoon (Saturday March 4, 2023).

He has still not been found despite the large deployment of the gendarmerie (human resources, dog handlers, the helicopter).

He is currently on vacation in Martinique with his family.

He measures 1.72m, is thin, bald, his eyes are brown. He wears glasses.

The gendarmerie is launching a wanted notice this Sunday, March 5, 2023. Thus, in case of need or information, you must contact the Martinique Gendarmerie by dialing 17 .