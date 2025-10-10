75 young farmers will receive training in smart agricultural techniques

YOUNG FARMERS TO RECEIVE TRAINING IN SMART AGRICULTURAL PRACTICES

Seventy-five (75) young Vincentian farmers will receive training courses in smart agricultural techniques through the Republic of China on Taiwan’s Embassy.

Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Fiona Fan, in highlighting several areas of collaboration with the Government, said she is pleased to launch the young farmers training programme.

“Every project we complete, every student we send, every seed we plant, all of it is a testament to what our two nations can achieve together”, Ambassador Fan asserted.

Her Excellency was speaking at the ceremony to mark Taiwan’s 114th anniversary on October 7. She also noted other areas of collaboration including the construction of the Acute Referral Hospital at Amos Vale.

“One of the proudest achievements in our bilateral cooperation is the construction of the Amos Vale Acute Care Hospital”, Ambassador Fan stated. She noted that the Hospital is a “symbol of friendship and our shared belief that good health is the foundation of national development.”

She also extended gratitude to the Government and People of St. Vincent and the Grenadines “for [their] steadfast friendship and unwavering support.”