78 students kick off high School journey with police-funded awards

78 STUDENTS CELEBRATED AS POLICE SCHOLARSHIP TRADITION CONTINUES

For 78 young Vincentians preparing to enter secondary school, Thursday morning marked both the reward for work already done and the beginning of a new challenge.

Surrounded by proud parents, guardians and well-wishers, the students received scholarships and bursaries during the annual presentation ceremony jointly hosted by the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the SVG Ex-Police Association and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Co-operative Credit Union.

Held at the New Testament Church of God at Wilson Hill, the ceremony embraced the theme, “Celebrating Achievements: Learning, Growing and Succeeding.” It continued a long-standing tradition of supporting the educational development of children of serving and former police officers.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Hannah Green-Harry congratulated the recipients and reminded them that success extends beyond grades, qualifications and professional status. She encouraged the students to remain curious, embrace challenges and use their education to contribute positively to their families, communities and country.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Hesran Ballantyne delivered remarks on behalf of Commissioner of Police Mr. Enville Williams. He told the recipients that the awards recognised what they had already accomplished while also expressing confidence in what they could become.

ACP Ballantyne noted that the Police Scholarship Fund, established in 1958, has assisted generations of students. Since 2014, its partnership with the Police Co-operative Credit Union has helped to sustain and strengthen that tradition.

As the students prepare for secondary school, he encouraged them to ask for help when needed, choose their influences carefully and remain consistent in their efforts.

“A setback is information. Learn from it. Adjust. Try again,” ACP Ballantyne advised.

Vice President of the Police Co-operative Credit Union, Mr. Cecil Straker, described each award as both recognition of hard work and an investment in future potential. He encouraged the students to remain focused during difficult periods and to measure success not only by personal achievement, but by the positive difference they make in the lives of others.

President of the SVG Ex-Police Association, Mr. Lenroy Brewster, said the scholarships and bursaries represent an investment in the recipients’ dreams, talents and potential. He urged them to pursue academic excellence while developing character, discipline, resilience and a commitment to service.

The feature address was delivered by Mr. Kelton Henry, Manager and Team Leader, Corporate and Commercial at Republic Bank.

Mr. Henry brought a personal connection to the occasion, having once received a Police Scholarship himself. Reflecting on the assistance he received throughout his education, he explained how the programme contributed to his journey from scholarship recipient to banking professional.

He presented five principles to guide the recipients: develop strong interpersonal skills and personal accountability, accept constructive criticism, choose the right company, maintain a balanced lifestyle and remain grounded in faith.

The speakers also recognised the sacrifices of parents, guardians, teachers and police families whose support helped the students reach this important milestone.

The annual ceremony reaffirmed the shared commitment of the RSVGPF, the SVG Ex-Police Association and the Police Co-operative Credit Union to education, youth development and the families who support police service.

The RSVGPF congratulates all scholarship and bursary recipients and encourages them to enter secondary school prepared to learn, grow and make full use of the opportunities before them.