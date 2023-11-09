8 NURSING STUDENTS TO COMPETE FOR MISS DNE 2024

Eight female nursing students from St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) Division of Nursing Education (DNE) will compete for “Miss DNE 2024”.

A news statement states that the Miss DNE 2024 pageant would be held at SVGCC’s Villa Campus on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. under the theme “One Night of Glitz, Glam, and Nursing Talent”.

The press statement says the contestants were revealed at the college’s independence ceremonies.

Trevisha Cadougan, Miss Cubah Cornwallis; Simonique Denis, Miss Alma Dougan; Jozelle Henry, Miss Mary Eliza Mahoney; Jordan Joseph, Miss Florence Mathias Lavia; Nadia Lewis, Miss Sarah Baptiste; Zariah Lynch, Miss Mary Seacole; Donasha Toney, Miss Aberdeen Browne; and Tiaree Whyte, Miss Florence Nightinga

According to the press release, Dr. Roxanne Stowe-Maloney, Dean of the Division of Nursing Education, sashed each participant with the names of nurses who have made important contributions to nursing locally, regionally, or internationally.

The pageant’s committee chair, Miss SVG 2022 1st Runner-Up, Miss Jaycees 2022 2nd Runner-Up, and current BSc Nursing year-three student Shadyn McLean, says the show showcases the multifaceted nature of student nurses and nursing professionals, as well as an opportunity for current students to get involved in extracurricular activities to improve their planning, multitasking, and networking skills.

Contestants will also participate in a “People First” community effort to promote sexual health in schools before the pageant.

Chairperson McLean stated, “As nursing students and community members, we know this area needs more support. Statistics suggest that sexual health needs a community effort to improve, and sex education helps us make informed decisions.

The press announcement noted that the pageant committee will work with schools and community organisations on this effort.