8 people shot during Boston Caribbean Carnival celebration: Police

Police said gunfire wounded at eight people near a procession of Boston’s annual Caribbean festival on Saturday, although it was unrelated to the event.

Police Commissioner Michael Cox told reporters that two men were apprehended and many weapons were discovered in Dorchester. He stated that the patients were brought to nearby hospitals and that their injuries were not life-threatening.

According to Cox, the shootings occurred on the boundaries of the J’ouvert Parade, which was halted by cops due to the massive crime scene and to gather evidence.

“This morning’s shooting has nothing to do with the parade,” Cox added.

Police think the shooting occurred following an incident between two groups soon before 7:45 a.m., and they are requesting the public for assistance with tips or video.

“As a result of officers responding quickly to the scene, they were able to run towards not only the gunfire, but also to apply tourniquets and help all of the victims of the gunshots, as well as arrest two suspects,” Cox said.

He and other officials stated that the remainder of the 50th annual Caribbean carnival celebrations would continue.

“We have no interest in anything other than peace in the universe, so it was very difficult for me this morning to know that something had happened,” said Shirley Shillingford, president of the Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston.

Mayor Michelle Wu expressed gratitude to the city’s first responders, particularly the police, who had a strong presence in the area.

“Today, and the rest of the day, is going to be a really wonderful celebration,” she remarked of the carnival. “You see not only our officers and partners out in force, but also community members, organizers, and people of all ages coming out to celebrate.”

Source : AP