Duo Charged with Burglary

On December 2, 2025, police arrested and jointly charged Elton Williams, a 55-year-old Resident of South Rivers/ Kingstown, and Bryan Richards, a 52-year-old Resident of Biabou /Kingstown, with the offence of Burglary

According to the investigation, the accused men entered a variety Store as trespassers and stole a quantity of personal effects and household items valued at $1,953.85 ECC, along with $350.00 ECC in cash – the property of an 89-year-old Businesswoman of Cane Garden.

The offence was committed in Kingstown on November 18, 2025. They appeared before the Serious Offences Court on December 3, 2025.

Richards pleaded guilty to the charge while Williams pleaded not guilty.

They were both remanded into custody and the matter was adjourned to December 5, 2025, for facts and sentencing.