Nine (9) businesses from St. Vincent and the Grenadines are participating in a 5-month joint online training initiative called Virtual E-Commerce Accelerator Program (VEAP).

In a press release, Invest SVG said it is working with the Caribbean Export Development Agency (CEDA) as a support organization and offering local businesses assistance with e-commerce as part of their development strategy.

This is a practical online training initiative designed to support e-commerce adoption as part of Caribbean firms’ business strategies and operations.

The technical support is provided under the Virtual E-Commerce Accelerator Program (VEAP), which started on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The VEAP is an 18-month technical cooperation program supported by a grant from the French Development Agency through Expertise France, the French International Technical Cooperation Agency, and implemented by the Caribbean Export Development Agency.

Mr. Phillip Jackson of CEDA, Ms. Emilie Griffiths, and Mrs. Kadiata Coundio of Expertise France conducted visits to Invest SVG and two other businesses, Vincy Fresh and Sand, Tide, and Hand, which are currently participating in the VEAP program.

Invest SVG said it looks forward to working with CEDA and the nine businesses on this transformative program.

Source : Invest SVG