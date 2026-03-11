9-day multi-island itinerary for Sailing Week 2026

SVG Sailing Week 2026 is a nine-day event running from March 29th to April 6th, designed to showcase the diversity of the Grenadines by hosting activities across multiple islands, including St. Vincent, Canouan, Mayreau, and Bequia.

The multi-island itinerary includes the following highlights:

Early Events and Launch

March 13th: A pre-event massive beach cleanup is scheduled for Big Sand and Sandy Bay in partnership with several national organisations.

March 29th (Sunday – Official Launch): The event officially launches with a ceremony at Coconut Grove and junior sailing activities on mainland St. Vincent. Onshore, a five-a-side football competition takes place at Hamilton.

Island Rotations and Racing

Canouan Cup: This segment begins in Canouan, with sailors journeying from there to Bequia. Junior sailing in Canouan is specifically scheduled for April 1st.

Mayreau Regatta: Mayreau hosts its own regatta activities on March 31st.

Bequia Easter Regatta: Following the journey from Canouan, the focus shifts to Bequia for its highly anticipated yachting and traditional boat races.

Bequia Onshore and Festival Schedule

April 2nd (Thursday): The “Casablanca” party at the penthouse begins at 9:00 p.m..

Good Friday: The day starts with a fitness walk from Port Elizabeth to Spring Top, followed by a Family Fun Day in Lower Bay featuring volleyball and swimming. This day also features the Big Boat Challenge for traditional double-enders.

April 4th (Saturday): A “Dust till Dawn” color-themed party is held in Park, while afternoon family activities in Hamilton include an Easter egg hunt, coconut and gumboat races, and a crazy craft competition.

Easter Sunday: Activities include a beach lime in Lower Bay, an all-white party in Port Elizabeth, and the “Mutiny” party at the Reef.

April 6th (Easter Monday): The final day features the major double-ender competition on Bequia. Onshore celebrations “under the almond tree” include traditional games like the greasy pole, tug-o-war, and a bake-off, alongside various brunches and a color fete.

The week is also designated as a “Green Regatta,” incorporating sustainability initiatives such as recycling stations, paperless agendas, and the use of reusable merchandise and water stations throughout the itinerary.