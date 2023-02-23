9 Windwards cricketers benefit from cricket apprenticeship programme

Windwards hosts Cricket Apprenticeship Programme

Nine young Windwards cricketers are benefiting from rubbing shoulders with Windwards Volcanoes First Class cricketers.

From February 18 to 25, 2023, players from Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines will participate in the first-ever Windwards Apprenticeship Programme (WAP) in Grenada.

The apprentice program’s major goal is to integrate promising Under-19 players into a professional system, giving them a taste of what it takes to prepare for First Class Cricket. It also helps kids understand the efforts required to progress from junior to senior cricket.

“The practices have been hard,” said St. Lucia and Windward Islands Under-15 Captain Theo Edward, “but I am learning a lot from the coaches and the players.”

Jelani Joseph, Dominica’s leg spinning all-rounder, has been working with Windward Volcanoes leg spinner Darel Cyrus. “The guys have been giving me a lot of tips regarding my bowling technique, including keeping my bowling arm up and bowling side on,” Joseph explained.

“This project allows us to transfer the focus down the pipeline to our emerging players. We hope that this early exposure whets the desire of these young players while also providing the franchise staff with an opportunity to have a closer look at the talent further down the pool,” said Miles Bascombe, Technical Director.

Windwards Age Group and Women’s Junior & Senior Squads have a busy schedule in the coming months, with Under-19 male and senior women’s competitions in St. Lucia in April, followed by Cricket West Indies (CWI) events in May, July, and August.

Players

Edmund Morancie – Batsman (Dominica)

Jelani Joseph – All-rounder (Leg spinner) (Dominica)

Kirk Murray – All-rounder (Left arm spinner) (Grenada)

Kirsten Murray – All-rounder (Fast Bowler) (Grenada)

Kelshon Andrew – Fast Bowler (Grenada)

Kervin Gassie – Fast Bowler (St. Lucia)

Theo Edward – Batsman (St. Lucia)

Reshawn Lewis – Batsman (SVG)

Ethan Gibson – Batsman (SVG)

Source : Windwards Cricket