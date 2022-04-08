98-Acre ‘Development Opportunity’ in Bequia lists for $40M

For buyers seeking to embark on a tropical building project, a parcel of undeveloped land being billed as “the largest contiguous estate for sale in St. Vincent and the Grenadines” has come on the market for $40 million.

The 98-acre swath of land, known as Azure Bequia, is located on the seven-square-mile island of Bequia, which is the second largest of the 32 islands that comprise St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Azure Bequia, which came on the market in late March, is currently entirely undeveloped and is available to investors for a variety of potential projects including residential, hospitality, or energy-related construction. The current owner could not be identified.

“It caters to every spectrum of investment type,” said Joseph De Sane, managing director of Bespoke Real Estate, which represents the listing.

“[The land] is undisturbed and vacant,” Mr De Sane said. “One would have a very clean, blank, lush canvas to start with.”

“It’s a very unique setup for many different investment minds, and based on the property size, you could do a combination of things,” Mr De Sane said. “[A buyer] could line the coastline with a handful of beautiful estates, and do something interesting and environmentally minded with the interior portion of the lot.”

Due to the undeveloped nature of the property, the onus would be on the buyer to secure permitting for any future construction, including boating docks or aeroplane landing areas.